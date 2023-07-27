You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) Claire Myers and her horse round the barrel in a cloud of dust at the Interlakes Horse Club gymkhana held on the weekend (July 23). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Grace Simcox swings on the monkey bars at Centennial Park last Friday after running around in the spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Easthope grins as he plays the drums for the Screech Owls at the 2023 Parks Alive Summer Music Series in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Orrin Mac Pherson plays around in Centennial Park’s spray park last Thursday, gleefully attempting to spray the Free press’ cameraman. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) MDA Fabrication owner Mac Harris loves building and maintaining old cars, even if it takes him hundreds of hours to do it. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed? —> 100milefreepress.net/trust-local-news

Sign up to local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep. —> 100milefreepress.net/newsletters

Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news every day.

Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

The 100 Mile Free Press

Local NewsNews