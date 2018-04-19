Would you like to see more controlled burns in South Cariboo?

“Probably, in the light of what happened last year.”
– Dennis Mawhinney
108 Mile Ranch
“Sure, yeah. It would be safer for everybody and keep everyone’s nerves away and well, just for safety and keep everything under control,”
– Pete Topper
93 Mile
“As long as they start early enough I would like them. We haven’t had this much snow in ages but I’d say as early as possible and quite say by the end of May,”
– Hedy Buurmeester
108 Mile Ranch
“Yes. I worked in the forest industry for about 26 years and more so, this climate up here, more so than anywhere else, is a lot dryer with all the dead pine trees we got up here if you do control burns we’re not going to get the big wildfires that get away,”
– Mark Ballem
Deka Lake