Would you like to see more controlled burns in South Cariboo?

The 100 Mile Free Press asking people on the street their opinion

“Probably, in the light of what happened last year.”

– Dennis Mawhinney

108 Mile Ranch

“Sure, yeah. It would be safer for everybody and keep everyone’s nerves away and well, just for safety and keep everything under control,”

– Pete Topper

93 Mile

“As long as they start early enough I would like them. We haven’t had this much snow in ages but I’d say as early as possible and quite say by the end of May,”

– Hedy Buurmeester

108 Mile Ranch

“Yes. I worked in the forest industry for about 26 years and more so, this climate up here, more so than anywhere else, is a lot dryer with all the dead pine trees we got up here if you do control burns we’re not going to get the big wildfires that get away,”

– Mark Ballem

Deka Lake

