Winter sports, hobbies embraced in Lac La Hache

I think Mother Nature really tried to fool us into thinking that spring was on its way, seeing as it was so mild for a while. Then came the colder weather, fog, wind, slush and snow – a good reminder we are still in the winter season!

Despite all the weather changes, folks continued to go out and enjoy their winter sports and hobbies. The Cariboo is truly the place to enjoy ice fishing, skiing, snowmobiling and just playing in the snow. The last round of snow kept us folks in these hills pretty snowbound for a week so it sure was good to get our roads plowed and sanded.

The Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena was kept busy the weekend of Jan. 20-22 with a big tournament – lots of hockey action by the Old Timers Hockey League as well as a couple of ladies’ teams. Many thanks to Lac La Hache Food Mart, Lac La Hache Bakery, Red Crow and Donex for their donations to the concession.

Thumbs up to volunteers Lois Hazard and Lana Wasstrom, who were kept busy serving goodies, coffee and hot chocolate – great job gals! The Lac La Hache Community Club is feeling very blessed and thankful to the Old Timers Hockey League for their generous donation of $10,000 towards the operation and upkeep of the arena. The arena is a vital part of the community as it offers hockey, public skating and the opportunity for elementary students to learn how to skate. We are truly grateful to the volunteers that step up faithfully each year to see to the operation and maintenance of the arena.

It was great to see more folks come out to the Community Club meeting in January. We all had the opportunity to meet the committee, headed by Teresa Wager and Nedeen Boon for the upcoming Garlic Festival at the end of August. They have been actively working hard seeking vendors, food vendors and entertainment, so things are coming along there and falling into place.

In other news, Judy reports the new LED lights at the Thrift Store have made a terrific difference. The Thrift Store is accepting donations and is planning on opening for the season on April 4. Give Judy a call at 250-396-7298 or on cell 250-706-2332 to arrange a drop-off for donations.

Judy is also busy applying for the licenses required to open Bingo up for the season. The plan is to have the first bingo on April 5, which also happens to be our Easter Ham bingo. Please mark the date on your calendar, come out for some fellowship and an opportunity to win a door prize, a ham or just to play a game! I am looking forward to seeing all my bingo friends, it’s been a long time since the end of October.

In school news, the students have been learning about the Heart and Stroke Foundation and will have participated in jumping rope for heart exercises by the time this column comes out. Hopefully, they will have reached their goal of $350 in donations for this worthy cause. The students have actively been participating in the skating program this year and what a treat it was for the Mile 108 Elementary School to join them on Friday, Feb. 3. The last date for the skating program for students is set for March 10.

The students have an extra long weekend coming up, a non-instructional day on Feb. 17 and then Family Day on Feb. 20. Enjoy the break, kids! Wednesday, Feb. 22 has been designated Pink Shirt Day so remember to wear yours.

Speaking of students, Shane Abramson is one proud papa, not only has his daughter Lexi won the gold medal for wrestling in B.C. but she also has received the Governor General award for academics. Way to go Lexi – good luck when you head off to veterinary school in Regina in September. Our community is also very proud of your accomplishments!

Recently, I have learned that Kendra Lynn Drebit has a super great talent for photography and it is a treat to see some of her photos. Good luck in this new venture Kendra!

View of Mt. Timothy ski hill from Rail Lake. (Karla Wade Nepraunig photo)

Odessa Philip at the public skate at Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. (Heather Mereniuk photo)