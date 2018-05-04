Will you be going to the Women’s Fair?

“No, because I will be going to a scrapbooking crop.”
– Pam Klassen
100 Mile Ranch
“Yes. Just to get out and see what they have. [I’m] looking forward to the Green Sisters booth, organic oils and such made locally.”
– Brenda McConville
100 Mile House
“Yes, I am because I have missed it the last couple of years and think it will be an interesting event to attend. They’re a lot of merchandising booth and I like to look at what is new and upcoming for products.”
– Jonelle Faessler
100 Mile House
“Yeah, I love all the exhibits. I’ve lived in the area for a long time so I like to support all the local exhibits and fairs and to see whats new and fresh like Spring.”
– Bonnie Dodge
100 Mile House