Eivind Hestdalen 100 Mile House “The pothole at the lights by Central GM going South.”

Eivind Hestdalen

100 Mile House

“The pothole at the lights by Central GM going South.”

Janice Poggenpohl

100 Mile House

“I would say the ones on the highway heading north.”

Jean Swann

100 Mile House

“After you turn out from the post office there are some there.”

William Boice

100 Mile House

“There has always been one out in front of the Husky.”



