Melissa and Abigail Ramsay

100 Mile House

“Something fun to go to. I’d like to go to a concert, that would be cool or the ballet.”

“I think I want to go to judo.”

Monica Gagnon

100 Mile House

“Having all my kids home for Christmas.”

Gilda Bernath

108 Mile

“I would like a whole week’s worth of massages.”

Chelsea Henderson

100 Mile House

“I would like a brand new skateboard.”