What would you do if you encountered a dog left in a vehicle on a hot day?

Ilona Wickens

100 Mile House

“I’d smash the window, I’d get the dog out, go to stores and find out who the owner is, then I’d report them to the police. How would they like to be locked in a hot vehicle? People that do that shouldn’t own an animal, shouldn’t even have kids.”

Gerry Scherling

Victoria

“I would phone the police, absolutely. For a kid or an animal. ”

Martin Wettstein

Bridge Lake

“I’d smash the window. ”

Casey Warren

100 Mile House

“If the windows are rolled down, I would try to get some help and water. They dehydrate quickly in this weather.”

