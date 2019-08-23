What was your favourite part of the Summer Reading Club at the library?

Pawan Nijjar

100 Mile House

“The crafts and the prizes we got for the games we played. I did the Summer Reading Club last year, too.”

Joel “Lenk” Potvin

100 Mile House

“My favourite part is getting the prizes and reading the books. My favourite book is Because a Little Bug Went Ka-Choo!”

Micah Broddy

100 Mile House

“Reading the books. I’ve done it every single day for 46 days. We went on a trip to Langley and we still did reading.”

Jemma Mclelland

100 Mile House

“My favourite part has been the art and making crafts.”

