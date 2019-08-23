Pawan Nijjar 100 Mile House “The crafts and the prizes we got for the games we played. I did the Summer Reading Club last year, too.”

What was your favourite part of the Summer Reading Club at the library?

Pawan Nijjar

100 Mile House

“The crafts and the prizes we got for the games we played. I did the Summer Reading Club last year, too.”

Joel “Lenk” Potvin

100 Mile House

“My favourite part is getting the prizes and reading the books. My favourite book is Because a Little Bug Went Ka-Choo!”

Micah Broddy

100 Mile House

“Reading the books. I’ve done it every single day for 46 days. We went on a trip to Langley and we still did reading.”

Jemma Mclelland

100 Mile House

“My favourite part has been the art and making crafts.”

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Joel “Lenk” Potvin 100 Mile House “My favourite part is getting the prizes and reading the books. My favourite book is Because a Little Bug Went Ka-Choo!”

Micah Broddy 100 Mile House “Reading the books. I’ve done it every single day for 46 days. We went on a trip to Langley and we still did reading.”

Jemma Mclelland 100 Mile House “My favourite part has been the art and making crafts.”

Previous story
Do you think 100 Mile House should have a rainbow crosswalk in support of the LGBTQ community?

Just Posted

Cow Moose Sign founder wants LEH for antlerless moose hunt in B.C. stopped

“Shooting a cow moose — it’s just not the right thing to do, especially in this region”

Cost-free adult crafting classes come to the South Cariboo this September

‘What I want to promote is a group having fun, something to come to that doesn’t cost them’

Creating intuitive art with a spiritual message: Cindy Faulkner prepares for Studio 2 Studio

‘The feel of clay in my fingernails is just a really great feeling’

Tourism is making a comeback in the South Cariboo

Tourism has made a comeback in the South Cariboo. “The season has… Continue reading

Canim Lake and Simpcw First Nations renew relationship: “Divide and conquer is no longer an option”

The agreement is a renewal of a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in June, 2013

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Most Read