What was your favourite part of the Summer Reading Club at the library?

Pawan Nijjar
100 Mile House
“The crafts and the prizes we got for the games we played. I did the Summer Reading Club last year, too.”
Joel “Lenk” Potvin
100 Mile House
“My favourite part is getting the prizes and reading the books. My favourite book is Because a Little Bug Went Ka-Choo!”
Micah Broddy
100 Mile House
“Reading the books. I’ve done it every single day for 46 days. We went on a trip to Langley and we still did reading.”
Jemma Mclelland
100 Mile House
“My favourite part has been the art and making crafts.”
