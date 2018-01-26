What was your favourite book you read recently?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

All the Lights We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. It’s beautifully written, very sensitive and one of the best books. It’s been on the best sellers for years.”

– Kay Gibson

100 Mile House

“I read the Break by Katherena Vermette. It’s about a native family and how they go through a tragedy and how they deal with it and how all the different women in the family come together to support one another. It’s really good.”

– Elyse Letourneau

100 Mile House

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch, it’s cleverly written.”

– Heidi Read

100 Mile House

“Right now I’m doing the North Pole Expeditions [by Pierre Berton]. Anything to do with history I like to read.”

– Lloyd Ashworth

Lone Butte

