What was your favourite book you read recently?

“All the Lights We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. It’s beautifully written, very sensitive and one of the best books. It’s been on the best sellers for years.”
– Kay Gibson
100 Mile House
“I read the Break by Katherena Vermette. It’s about a native family and how they go through a tragedy and how they deal with it and how all the different women in the family come together to support one another. It’s really good.”
– Elyse Letourneau
100 Mile House
“The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch, it’s cleverly written.”
– Heidi Read
100 Mile House
“Right now I’m doing the North Pole Expeditions [by Pierre Berton]. Anything to do with history I like to read.”
– Lloyd Ashworth
Lone Butte