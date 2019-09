Kris Peters

Burns Lake

“Going to visit family in Pemberton.”

Jennifer Hanson

Kitsilano, Lower Mainland

“I worked a lot this summer so being here [in the South Cariboo] is my highlight.”

Carol Yates-Hanson

Kerrisdale, Lower Mainland

“It’s always coming up to Canim Lake and on Fridays, going to the market.”

Janet Ius and Val Dennison

Nelson and Sulphurous Lake

“Seeing all of our good friends at Sulphurous Lake. ”

