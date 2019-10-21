What issue was most important to you during the 2019 Election?

Debbie Hofley

Lac la Hache

“The most important issue was helping out the disabled, the pensioners and so forth.”

Celine Mhacher

100 Mile House

“The most important issue was environmental issues and human treatments.”

Petra Perkins

100 Mile House

“The biggest issue was the logging industry crashing. It affects my family directly, my relationship. It affects our town, people are leaving here.”

Lisa Davidson

100 Mile House

“For our area, I think it is the economy and jobs in our region. I went to the candidate forum that was held locally and I thought the candidates did a good job. Another issue would be affordability would be for families.”

