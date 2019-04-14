Noah Geerts 100 Mile House “Listening to the piano compositions has been my favourite part of the Festival of the Arts. There has been some very impressive compositions.”

What is your most favourite part about the Festival of the Arts?

Jinny-Lou Alexander

100 Mile House

“I like all of the performances, really. There have been some very cute acts from smaller children.”

Noah Geerts

100 Mile House

Maya Geerts

100 Mile House

“Being able to share our talent with the audience and other performances has been my favourite part. I enjoy seeing other musicians in our town thrive.”

Carole Allarie

100 Mile House

“I love watching all of the performances. It’s so nice to see everyone engaged.”

