What does Family Day mean to you?

Jens Lundsbye

100 Mile House

“It means spending the day together with family in the community.”

Justin Connell (with wife Amara and daughters Octavia and Athena)

100 Mile House

“It’s a time to get together and spend time with the kids. We work a lot and are on different schedules so it’s nice when we actually get time off and get to spend it with the kids together.”

Genevee Jasper

Riske Creek

“I think it’s a great time for family to get together. We had a celebration yesterday and now we’re up here at the ski hill.”

Maria Schaaf

Kamloops

“Well, coming from a country [Germany] that doesn’t have it, I think it’s amazing. There are so many cool activities that are being put on by various clubs and I think it’s a great way to introduce children to winter activities and winter sports. I think it’s really cool.”

