Kaye Castleman Gibsons, British Columbia “I wonder about our foresty policies and if we are as smart as some of the indigenous people who’ve managed these forests for so many years. I think the direct practices and the way we are managing it should be reconsidered.”

What do you think the solution might be for the forest industry?

Kaye Castleman

Gibsons, British Columbia

“I wonder about our foresty policies and if we are as smart as some of the indigenous people who’ve managed these forests for so many years. I think the direct practices and the way we are managing it should be reconsidered.”

>

>

>

>

Dave Neale

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“I think the NDP needs to step up and the stumpage needs to be reduced.”

>

>

>

>

Samuel Blondeahl

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“That’s a tough one, I think the town simply needs a new industry. If the mills are closing and there are empty businesses, we need to start getting creative.”

>

>

>

>

Gus Horn

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“I think the solution is sustainable management.”

 

Dave Neale 100 Mile House, British Columbia “I think the NDP needs to step up and the stumpage needs to be reduced.”

Samuel Blondeahl 100 Mile House, British Columbia “That’s a tough one, I think the town simply needs a new industry. If the mills are closing and there are empty businesses, we need to start getting creative.”

Gus Horn 100 Mile House, British Columbia “I think the solution is sustainable management.”

Previous story
COLUMN: A mix of good and bad news about B.C.’s economy

Just Posted

Captured by Fire; two accounts of the 2017 wildfires

Authors are coming to 100 Mile House for the signing

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 YEARS AGO (1986): The 108 airstrip would soon have a runway… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers open season with 7-2 victory

Plenty of fresh faces make an impact on first game of season

South Cariboo seniors take home gold

Every year, British Columbia hosts the 55+ BC Games for seniors in… Continue reading

South Cariboo woman organizing women’s conference in Sun Peaks

‘I want women to walk away feeling like they can take on anything in their life’

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

Takaya, B.C.’s intriguing lone wolf, seen eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

Most Read