What do you think the solution might be for the forest industry?

Kaye Castleman Gibsons, British Columbia “I wonder about our foresty policies and if we are as smart as some of the indigenous people who’ve managed these forests for so many years. I think the direct practices and the way we are managing it should be reconsidered.”

Dave Neale

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“I think the NDP needs to step up and the stumpage needs to be reduced.”

Samuel Blondeahl

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“That’s a tough one, I think the town simply needs a new industry. If the mills are closing and there are empty businesses, we need to start getting creative.”

Gus Horn

100 Mile House, British Columbia

“I think the solution is sustainable management.”

