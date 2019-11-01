What do you think of the Western Canadian Separatist Movement (WEXIT)?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Elizabeth Guimond

100 Mile House

I’d like to see Canada stay as a whole country, that would definitely be a priority. I wouldn’t be supportive of that [Wexit]. I’d like to see our political parties somehow be able to govern has cohesively as they can, but if not, I’d still like to see our country stay together.

Marlina Friesen

Bridge Lake

I don’t really think separating is a good idea. I don’t think it was a good idea when Quebec wanted to do it and I don’t think it would be a good idea here. If it’s for a movement that people really want to happen and they think it will turn out good, then maybe?

Joy Probyn

103 Mile

I think it’s ridiculous, I really do.

Bethany Whelan

100 Mile

I think it’s pointless. I don’t think it will go anywhere because Quebec has been trying that since the 60s/70s. I don’t think they can afford it, personally.

Most Read