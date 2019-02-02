What do you think of the allegations of overspending in the B.C. legislature?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Gordon Davis

100 Mile House

“If the allegations are true a major cleanup has to be done in the legislature. It doesn’t see, to be along any party lines, it’s just everybody is at the trough.”

Cony and Frank Deegan

100 Mile House

“It’s terrible. They need more accountability, I’d say, which seems to be lacking.”

Duncan Watson

100 Mile House

“I think it’s too early to tell. None of the allegations has been proven and none of them has been completely disproven, so we will just have to wait for due process.”

Gail Moseley

70 Mile House

“I think it’s important that they check into spending in the legislature and any government office. I’m sure there is sometimes overspending and other times it’s legitimate, but it’s important that it’s checked.”

