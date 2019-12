Corey Smithson

Williams Lake

“I don’t really care for cannabis.”

Graeme Kostiuk

100 Mile House

“I am all for it. As you can see there is enough commercial space for them.”

Linco Parker

New Brunswick

“I think the applications are good. It helps to keep some control over it.”

Jennifer Skalicky

100 Mile House

“I think it is needed. It determines who can sell it and it shouldn’t just be anyone.”

