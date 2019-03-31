Laurel Silvera 100 Mile House “I hate to see it happen, when there is a vaccine for it. I had measles and so did my brothers before they got the vaccine and it can be nasty.”

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Louise Goosen

100 Mile House

“I believe that parents who aren’t protecting their children are crazy. They are endangering other children like my grandchildren and their own. I think that children who have not had the vaccine shouldn’t go to school.”

Laurel Silvera

100 Mile House

“I hate to see it happen, when there is a vaccine for it. I had measles and so did my brothers before they got the vaccine and it can be nasty.”

Adrien Messner

100 Mile House

“There was one case but I haven’t heard of another since. Perhaps that means everyone has been getting vaccinated.”

Joanne Young

100 Mile House

“There hasn’t been any more cases, as far as I know, I’m not terribly worried – I have been vaccinated.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Adrien Messner 100 Mile House “There was one case but I haven’t heard of another since. Perhaps that means every has been getting vaccinated.”

Joanne Young 100 Mile House “There hasn’t been anymore cases, as far as I know, I’m not terribly worried - I have been vaccinated.”

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Just Posted

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House’s Festival of the Arts set to begin at Martin Exeter in April

The festival will run from April 1 to 12 with the Showcase on April 13

New Parkside Gallery exhibit in 100 Mile House hopes to draw people back into pencil art

The Resurgence of Pencil Art will run from April 5 to May 11

Communities to be mindful of wildlife as spring approaches

‘Always be aware of your surroundings and watch for signs of wildlife’

Anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Gear and fish were seized

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read