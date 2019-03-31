What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

Laurel Silvera 100 Mile House “I hate to see it happen, when there is a vaccine for it. I had measles and so did my brothers before they got the vaccine and it can be nasty.”

Louise Goosen

100 Mile House

“I believe that parents who aren’t protecting their children are crazy. They are endangering other children like my grandchildren and their own. I think that children who have not had the vaccine shouldn’t go to school.”

Joanne Young

100 Mile House

“There hasn’t been any more cases, as far as I know, I’m not terribly worried – I have been vaccinated.”

