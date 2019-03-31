What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

Louise Goosen
100 Mile House
“I believe that parents who aren’t protecting their children are crazy. They are endangering other children like my grandchildren and their own. I think that children who have not had the vaccine shouldn’t go to school.”
Laurel Silvera
100 Mile House
“I hate to see it happen, when there is a vaccine for it. I had measles and so did my brothers before they got the vaccine and it can be nasty.”
Adrien Messner
100 Mile House
“There was one case but I haven’t heard of another since. Perhaps that means everyone has been getting vaccinated.”
Joanne Young
100 Mile House
“There hasn’t been any more cases, as far as I know, I’m not terribly worried – I have been vaccinated.”
