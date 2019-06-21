What do you think about the recent mill closures and curtailments in the South Cariboo?

Malcolm Smith
100 Mile House
“I’ve lived here for 17 years. It’s going to be sad.”
Sandy Irish
100 Mile House
“It’s horrible and devastating.”
Russel Rezansoff
100 Mile House
“I worked at the OSB plant for 30 years. The story always was that Chasm would be the last mill to shut down. I was kinda hoping that all this would be a political ploy. We just have to wait and see. We have to look at other resources if forestry’s dead.”
Dennis Terrill
100 Mile House
“It’s going to hit this little community hard.”
