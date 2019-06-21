Malcolm Smith 100 Mile House “I’ve lived here for 17 years. It’s gonna be sad.”

What do you think about the recent mill closures and curtailments in the South Cariboo?

Malcolm Smith

100 Mile House

“I’ve lived here for 17 years. It’s going to be sad.”

Sandy Irish

100 Mile House

“It’s horrible and devastating.”

Russel Rezansoff

100 Mile House

“I worked at the OSB plant for 30 years. The story always was that Chasm would be the last mill to shut down. I was kinda hoping that all this would be a political ploy. We just have to wait and see. We have to look at other resources if forestry’s dead.”

Dennis Terrill

100 Mile House

“It’s going to hit this little community hard.”

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Sandy Irish 100 Mile House “It’s horrible and devastating.”

Dennis Terrill 100 Mile House “It’s going to hit this little community hard.”

Russel Rezansoff 100 Mile House “I worked at the OSB plant for 30 years. The story always was that Chasm would be the last mill to shut down. I was kinda hoping that all this would be a political ploy. We just have to wait and see. We have to look at other resources if forestry’s dead.”

Previous story
OPINION: Wading through the PR tsunami post-pipeline approval

Just Posted

100 Mile House collaborating with multiple agencies for support after mill closures

‘Right now we are in a brainstorming stage’

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House has been found safe

RCMP thanks South Cariboo Search and Rescue and the public for assistance in finding Teresa Sideen

A day of firsts at Fish and Wildlife Association’s Family Fun Day

‘Hopefully education takes away some of the fear’

Inter-school track and field meet attracts parents and families

100 Mile House won the overall award for a large school

Show and Shine raises funds for young hockey players

Cruzers Car Club teams up with Central GM to support Wranglers

VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

Most Read