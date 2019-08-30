What do you have planned for the long weekend?

Carol Allaire

100 Mile House

“Well, I haven’t really decided just yet, but I am thinking about going somewhere.”

Faith Andre

100 Mile House

“I am having a garage sale inside Dancing Quilts and that will pretty much take up my whole weekend.”

Daniel Bryan

100 Mile House

“I just plan on hanging out with my friends, I don’t think too much else. I might go see a movie that is playing.”

Amy Jensen

100 Mile House

“I think my plans are to hang out with my friends as well. I would like to go hiking at some point.”