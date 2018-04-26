What are your plans for spring?

“I want to do a renovation and put a fence in and I’d like to redo our firepit. Besides that, just the basic gardening and everything we do every year.”
– Mike Boulenger
100 Mile House
“Car show and a little bit of yard work – just raking and cleaning up, taking off the dead branches from the trees and stuff like that.”
– Larry Joe Caronni
Forest Grove
“Yes, planting my garden, riding my horses and enjoying the sunshine.”
– Jeannie Owen
“I’m still waiting for it. It hasn’t hit there yet. I’m still watching the snow melt.”
– Gloria Parker
Bridge Lake