What are your plans for spring?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

“I want to do a renovation and put a fence in and I’d like to redo our firepit. Besides that, just the basic gardening and everything we do every year.”

– Mike Boulenger

100 Mile House

“Car show and a little bit of yard work – just raking and cleaning up, taking off the dead branches from the trees and stuff like that.”

– Larry Joe Caronni

Forest Grove

“Yes, planting my garden, riding my horses and enjoying the sunshine.”

– Jeannie Owen

“I’m still waiting for it. It hasn’t hit there yet. I’m still watching the snow melt.”

– Gloria Parker

Bridge Lake

