What are your plans after graduation?

Valeria Pineda-Martinez

100 Mile House

“I will be continuing as a health-care assistant, finishing my program in Williams Lake, then hopefully I’ll work there.”

Andrea Sorjonen

100 Mile House

“I’m thinking of applying to SFU or the Vancouver Film School. I’ll be living in Port Moody in the meantime.”

Alex Parker

100 Mile House

“Infantry. I was involved with cadets for six and a half years and didn’t know what I wanted to do. I looked into the forces and figured it out.”

Hayden Sass

100 Mile House

“I am planning to go to UBC for Chemical Engineering and do some summer employment.”

