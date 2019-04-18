We’re a far cry from justice seen to be done

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

In ancient Rome, consuls (the highest elected political office) and governors had legal immunity. Essentially, governors and consuls were above the law for the duration of their governance. This ultimately led to a massive civil war with one faction led by Julius Caesar and another by Pompey the Great. If you’ve been following the news, this may sound eerily familiar as some Republicans have, in various ways, floated the idea that the U.S. president is above the law.

Now, furthermore, there are a whole bunch of questions floating around as to whether U.S. Attorney General William Barr is trying to cover up the findings of the Mueller report. Consequently, there’s all kinds of partisan back and forth (much like in ancient Rome). There are also many other lingering questions, such as those surrounding Trump’s tax returns.

It’s pretty clear that things in the U.S. are a mess. Some Canadians may even experience some schadenfreude over the situation down there.

Meanwhile, in Canada, we have our own political scandal going on, but at least the outward perspective is that it’s far less of a mess. There’s been no debate as to whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is above the law, there’s been no debate over whether a report conducted by a generally considered independent third-party was covered up or not.

Instead, we’ve got something worse. We’ve got serious allegations of wrongdoing against a Liberal Prime Minister, being investigated by an 11-person committee, seven of whom are Liberal. Subsequently, when Jane Philpott was kicked out of the Liberal party (along with Jody Wilson-Raybould), and complained that they were ejected unilaterally and without due process, Liberal Party speaker Geoff Regan said it was out of his jurisdiction.

So there you go. Canadians can rest assured there’s nothing to see here. Everything is perfectly in order (sarcasm).

There’s a famous case in the English justice system (keep in mind that the Canadian legal system has its foundation in the English common law system), called R v Sussex Justices, ex parte McCarthy, from which we get the often quoted “Not only must Justice be done; it must also be seen to be done.”

It’s hard to argue that justice is currently seen to be done in either the U.S. or Canada, but at least in the U.S. they’re several steps closer, having at least conducted an ostensibly impartial investigation. It doesn’t seem we’ll make it even that far in Canada.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

Just Posted

PSO girl’s soccer team places 12th in Hope tournament

The team was short players throughout its first tournament with new coach Nicole Weir

Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Churn Creek area

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct the 100-hectare burn sometime between April 17 and May 17

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Police respond to an attempted robbery at 7/11 in 100 Mile House

On April 17 at 2:44 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to… Continue reading

100 Mile House had least affordable housing in Northern B.C. last year

Home values up in first quarter of 2019, says BC Northern Real Estate Board

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

Most Read