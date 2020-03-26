We’ll get through this

British Columbians are facing an unprecedented challenge as COVID-19 impacts all facets of our lives from our schools, healthcare system, businesses, and day-to-day routines.

Although the vast majority of cases in B.C. are located in the Lower Mainland, we need to remain vigilant to the threat to smaller, isolated communities.

Remember that there is a difference between being panicked and being vigilant – and stockpiling on toilet paper and cleaning supplies is not what anyone needs to be doing right now.

We need to be listening to the healthcare experts, adhering to social distancing requirements, and remaining calm yet cautious. Our food supply chains continue to run smoothly and essential services are open.

It is important to appreciate the individuals that are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis to ensure British Columbians are able to weather the storm and come out on top.

Truckers are transporting goods to ensure people all over the province have what they need during these difficult times. Employees of grocery stores and pharmacies continue to deliver their services. Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to ensure British Columbians receive care. We send our sincere thanks to each and every one of you.

All of these workers are doing their best, and we owe it to them and to each other to do the same.

We are calling on all communities across the North to support one another as rural communities know how to do best. Pick up the phone and call your social networks or make sure your elderly and vulnerable neighbours have enough groceries at home. Self-isolation may put physical distance between us to help combat this virus, but it should not isolate our social connections.

We are in a definitive time in the world right now- let’s show each other that in a period of crisis we come together as a community.

By Cariboo Chilcotin MLA and BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Just Posted

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

B.C. Interior First Nation on 14-day lockdown as precaution against COVID-19

Esk’et is requiring all community members to remain inside homes or yards at all times

Man, 32, missing from Jasper may have stopped through Williams Lake: RCMP

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

MLA Barnett hosting virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority

Citizens can ask questions, hopefully get answers, Barnett said

COVID-19: School District 27 Supt. Chris Van der Mark sends letter to parents on next steps

The district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Most Read