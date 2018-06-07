We still want a pool

A letter to the editor by Sue and John Code

To the editor:

To all those who want a pool, get out and vote.

The newly proposed Rec Expansion does not include a plan for a pool. If the Rec expansion as planned gets a Yes vote, with turf field, walking track, etc., there will be no pool for 20 years.

We can still get a pool if this referendum fails. It is not this Rec expansion or nothing.

The citizens of the South Cariboo can still get the CRD to run a referendum for an Aquatic Center if that is what the people want!

Sue and John Code

South Cariboo Residents

