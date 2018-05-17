We either move forward as a community or not, 100 Mile & The South Cariboo

To the editor:

It’s not often that we get to vote in such a community defining piece of legislation like Bylaws 5129 and 5130. We are at a moment in the development of 100 Mile and the South Cariboo where we either move forward as a community or not! Let’s define our community with a yes vote!

Bylaws 5129 and 5130 have the purpose to make us into a vibrant area bringing money, business, ideas and growth. A new wave of change has begun in the area, but the question is, “Will the change continue or will we stagnate under fear and antagonism?”

When people think to move to or stay in a community, they look for choice. This project brings that choice as it’s such a multi-functional facility and has uses restricted only by imagination.

What can you imagine?

We need to look beyond ourselves today and look at what will be defined for the next 20, 30, or 40 years with this vote. With the passing of Bylaws 5129 and 5130 we’ll have a future so bright we’re going to need a SunGlasses Hut set up on Birch!

Hey, maybe Corey Hart & Timbuk3 can throw the first concert in the facility.

The Rec Expansion Project that’s made possible with the passing of Bylaws 5129 and 5130 has been worked on and supported by the major groups and businesses in 100 Mile and area for the past two-plus years.

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, representing 175 businesses (with more than 1,000 employees and literally thousands of family members) has been a supporter and driver of the South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion since its inception.

SD27 Board has had its chair sit on the committee since its formation with full support of Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

The Age-Friendly Society has been represented at the table since day one and supports Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

Norbord, Cedar Crest, Age-Friendly Society, 100 Mile Soccer and Interior Health have been incredibly supportive and sent a couple letters of support for the project and thereby Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

On June 10 vote yes to 5129/5130

Leon Chretien

Lone Butte