We either move forward as a community or not, 100 Mile & The South Cariboo

Letter to the editor by Leon Chretien

To the editor:

It’s not often that we get to vote in such a community defining piece of legislation like Bylaws 5129 and 5130. We are at a moment in the development of 100 Mile and the South Cariboo where we either move forward as a community or not! Let’s define our community with a yes vote!

Bylaws 5129 and 5130 have the purpose to make us into a vibrant area bringing money, business, ideas and growth. A new wave of change has begun in the area, but the question is, “Will the change continue or will we stagnate under fear and antagonism?”

When people think to move to or stay in a community, they look for choice. This project brings that choice as it’s such a multi-functional facility and has uses restricted only by imagination.

What can you imagine?

We need to look beyond ourselves today and look at what will be defined for the next 20, 30, or 40 years with this vote. With the passing of Bylaws 5129 and 5130 we’ll have a future so bright we’re going to need a SunGlasses Hut set up on Birch!

Hey, maybe Corey Hart & Timbuk3 can throw the first concert in the facility.

The Rec Expansion Project that’s made possible with the passing of Bylaws 5129 and 5130 has been worked on and supported by the major groups and businesses in 100 Mile and area for the past two-plus years.

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, representing 175 businesses (with more than 1,000 employees and literally thousands of family members) has been a supporter and driver of the South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion since its inception.

SD27 Board has had its chair sit on the committee since its formation with full support of Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

The Age-Friendly Society has been represented at the table since day one and supports Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

Norbord, Cedar Crest, Age-Friendly Society, 100 Mile Soccer and Interior Health have been incredibly supportive and sent a couple letters of support for the project and thereby Bylaws 5129 and 5130.

On June 10 vote yes to 5129/5130

Leon Chretien

Lone Butte

Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Just Posted

Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Little Britches, Clinton Rodeo and more

South Cariboo P.A.R.T.Y program delivers a powerful message to Grade 10 Students

The program uses emergency responders to teach teens about making smart decisions

The District of 100 Mile House releases South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan

Campsall: ‘I look forward to further discussing the recommendations’

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

100 Mile House bodybuilder places in four events

David Potter won the best poser award and placed second in two events and third in another

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Most Read