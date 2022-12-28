Ways to feel grateful this Christmas

Sometimes it is the little things we need to pay attention to. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

I feel bad saying this so close to Christmas but sometimes it is hard to feel grateful.

Now, before you write me off as Scrooge, read on.

I do not make a habit of analyzing the year gone by. It seems to be an unproductive task that leaves me with more questions than answers. And as it is in the rearview mirror and can’t be changed, why worry?

This year, I am making an exception.

You see, 2022 is one of those rare years I want to simultaneously wipe from existence because it was so miserable, while at the same time shouting from the rooftops that it was so amazing.

Sometimes it feels as though you hold everything you could ever wish for in your hand.

Then, when you are standing there admiring the pretty colours, life comes along and dashes it to the ground.

The passing of my mom in June coloured my world in shades of gray. The pretty colours were still there, I just couldn’t see them anymore.

In a lot of ways, life in the South Cariboo has been swiped with the same brush.

We all know the issues: jobs, housing, fires, increased prices on everything from gas to groceries – sadly, the list goes on.

There are days it takes a real effort to get past the negative and find something to make us smile. I found my own way to scrape away the gray and reveal the shining colours below.

As I was writing this, I had some of my favourite memories running through my mind so I thought I would share some with you. The bone-chilling cold and the heated seats in my Jeep. Walks with grandkids. Loons bobbing on the lake. The simple peace of a summer eve sliding into night. Snow angels. Christmas movies. Hot chocolate with mini marshmallows. My goofy dog and psycho cat. Memories of my mother.

This holiday season, why not come up with your own list of favourite things or memories? Share it with friends. Email it to your mom. Recite it to the baby when changing their diaper.

It does not change the things that weigh us down but if it brings a smile to your face then that is something to be grateful for.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone!



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House