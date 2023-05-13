Warm spring weather has arrived in Lac La Hache

Dozens of people came out to attend the Lac La Hache Crib Tournament last month. (Ruth Goertz photo) A sunset near the north end of Lac La Hache on May 1. (Eleanor Marie Jensen photo) Gradie Fry caught a large fish on May 4, netting himself a seven-pound trout. (Bev Fry photo) The ice has largely melted off Lac La Hache, including near Fire Crest. (Monika Paterson photo) The start of the ice coming off of Lac La Hache on April 9. (Jeff Congram photo)

Definitely nicer to have warmer days now!

It took about three weeks for total ice-off, according to pictures that folks posted. All of the snow has melted up in these hills, but if a person looks really hard you can still spot little bits of snow deep in the bush or areas where the sun doesn’t reach. I honestly can say that I don’t miss the snow at all. Thawing has started and water has started flowing in the ditches again and the creeks have caused a bit of minor flooding.

Here is a quick review of events that happened in April. The Thrift store reopened and has steadily been kept busy each day. Bingo also opened for a couple of weeks and then was put on hold. The plan is to resume on May 17: it’s a bit of a long wait for folks, but it was something completely out of our control. It was noted that the crib tournament held on April 15 was a total success, with a record attendance of 54 people; definitely a most popular event.

The Spring Craft Fair held at the Community Hall was also a huge success, with lots of vendors and lots of shoppers. It is totally amazing that we have so many talented people living in the area. Most of these folks have decided to carry on with little craft fairs, and the next one will be held outdoors in the Hungry Bear parking lot, every second Friday starting on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Club held a regular meeting on April 18 and it was great to see more folks come out. A report was made on what repairs would be needed to bring the arena up to snuff and how we would proceed to deal with these issues.

Folks were interested and made suggestions and some of them raised their hands to volunteer in helping out with little tasks. All the feedback was greatly appreciated, and the offers of help also. A committee will be formed to meet upon occasion to discuss how and when to deal with these issues.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held May 16 at 6:30 p.m. with more talks about the arena; the regular meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, either meeting or both.

The first time ever Swap Meet was held at the Community Hall on Sunday, April 30. There were only eight vendors, so the call is out for more vendors! There were many interested folks who stopped by and checked things out and enjoyed a light lunch.

The next Swap meet (Flea Market) will be held on Sunday, May 21. If you are interested in renting a table/space please contact 250-396-4003. The concession will also be open and I hear that the lunch menu will be pretty yummy!

The next Summer Fling of Homemade Things will be an indoor/outdoor two-day event held on May 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OAPO Pioneer Centre. This event will be really huge: a one-stop shopping deal. Not only will there be over 35 unique vendors, there will also be lots of other stuff going on.

There will be professional knife sharpening services, chain saw sharpening services, the Prince Rupert seafood truck will be in attendance, a free bicycle recycling workshop will be hosted by Mary Forbes and much more. Pam’s Food Service will be on site with food sales as well as having a barbecue (please note that the food sales will be cash only), and there will be live music. Mark the date on your calendar, as this event sounds like a whole lot of fun.

Exciting things are also happening at the Lac La Hache Elementary School. There are two field trips in the works for later this month. One trip is to the Historic Hat Creek Ranch and the other is to Scout Island Nature Centre, where the students will be releasing salmon and then ending their day out by enjoying a round of mini golf. Butterfly larva has arrived and the students will have an opportunity to watch the larva transform into beautiful butterflies, which will be then released at a later date.

The school is hosting an open house and a barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Everyone is welcome, so come on out and join in the fun.

I have heard from both Kyle Swayze and Jamie Fader that the fish are playing hide-and-seek with them, and thus far they have come up empty-handed. Seems strange, doesn’t it, since they did so well ice fishing?

Good news, though: it looks like Gradie Fry broke the spell on May 4 on another local lake. Congratulations on the good catch! One cast from shore and voila: a seven-pound trout!

As a point of interes, effective May 4 at noon, category three fires are prohibited until Oct. 27. It is important to adhere to the rules, since the weather has changed rather quickly and there have been reports of many fires.

Just the other day, Karolynn Everett reports that they came across an unattended fire left on the train track side of the lake. Please, people, be smart. Let’s not make the headlines. Use your head and keep us all safe. The Lac La Hache Volunteer Department was on-site at a fire on Caverley Road on Friday, May 5: thank you for your quick actions in containing it.

Pete’s House Home Style Cooking has also reopened for the season, stop on by for some great food!

Skookum Scoops reports that they are opening on May 5 from noon until 5 p.m. for their new season. I wonder which new flavours they will have this time?

The church on Timothy Lake Road is hosting a free Mother’s Day breakfast on May 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OAPO Pioneer Centre. There will be a church service following breakfast from 11 a.m. to noon; for more information please call Pastor Mark at 728-267-1046

Lastly, Putty Cats n’ Pups (pet and house sitting) has bookings available for mid-May, June and some of July and August. Please contact Karla Wade Nepraunig on Facebook if you have need of her services.

