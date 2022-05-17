Upcoming open house for South Green Lake

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Open House at the Fire Hall, 546 Green Lake South Rd. on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come talk to Fire Chief Roger Graham, Assistant Chief Bob Bell and Deputy Chief Dunham Craig as well as the captains about the apparatus, equipment, dry hydrants and what’s happening at the Fire Hall.

A sprinkler demonstration will be on display, along with a sprinkler booth where people can order sprinklers and learn about the advantage of using them as the last line of defence against wildfires. Firefighters will be building 200 new sprinklers this year – 40 sets of three ground sprinklers and two rooftop sprinklers.

Anyone with questions about sprinklers or designing a sprinkler system can e-mail Del at Lindawestfall@hotmail.com.

Fence maintenance

There will also be a booth where folks can learn about the fence behind our properties that keep the range cattle from coming down and making a mess in our yards.

A group of residents have been looking after the fence system for a number of years, and would like some new volunteers to check the fence line to fix any breaks. So please talk to the folks at the fence-line booth to thank them for what they do and see if there is some way you can help.

FireSmart booths

The local FireSmart crew will have two booths at the open house. One booth will have a couple of interesting maps, showing where the wildfires have been close to our South Green Lake Community. The reality is it’s not a matter of if but when wildfire will be threatening our homes, cabins and properties.

Please stop at the booths and talk to the two Local FireSmart Representatives (LFRs) and the Bravo Neighbourhood Champion. They will be able to explain how we can protect our homes, cabins and properties.

Also be sure to check out the Bravo FireSmart Neighbourhood Recognition Sign that the local FireSmart crew received this spring.

The second FireSmart table will also have some combined smoke and CO alarm giveaways for people who don’t have hard-wired detectors in their homes and cabins and weren’t able to pick up free alarms last year.

Those picking up the alarms must provide the property owner’s lot number, first and last names, phone numbers and email addresses.

The local FireSmart crew will also be asking people if they would be interested in being a FireSmart Champion for their neighbourhood or if they would like to join the FireSmart committees.

Food and Fun

Hotdogs and a drink – pop, water, coffee and tea – will be available by donation.

Folks can also purchase tickets for five raffle baskets.

FireSmart mascot Ember will also be at event, so children and the young-at-heart can meet her and get their pictures taken.

The local FireSmart Crew will hand out Ember gifts on a first-come-first-served basis at the booth.

There will also be a Kids Booth where children can choose two crafts and colour FireSmart pages.

Best of all, people will be able to meet their South Green Lake firefighters and chat with their South Green Lake friends and neighbours.

Category 3 open fires are banned

A Category 3 open fire ban is underway in the Cariboo Fire Centre, including South Green Lake, Watch Lake, North Green Lake, Pressy Lake and 70 Mile House.

The following open burning options are not allowed until the ban is rescinded: material in three or more piles not exceeding more than two metres in height and three metres in width; material in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width; one or more windrows; and stubble and grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 fire must obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717. These numbers are logged into the Open Fire Tracking System (OFTS) along with details about the registered burn.

Category 2 open burns and campfires are not banned at this time. However, campfires can be no larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres in diametre and there must be a fuel break around a campfire that is clear of debris and combustible material. Eight litres of water or a hand tool must be on hand at all times while the campfire is lit.

Before leaving a campfire, it must be doused with water and the ashes must be cool to the touch of your hand.

Violation of these restrictions can cost the person responsible $1,150.

Fire information is available by phone toll free at 1-888-336-7378, or online at BCWildFire.ca.

