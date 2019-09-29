Trying to get into the NFL

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

I recently purchased an account to an international sports streaming app that carries multiple leagues in different sports. I decided to purchase it after reading somewhere that they would be carrying the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but of course, to my surprise, this wasn’t the case. At least in Canada.

This particular app is sort of like Netflix, were content is licensed depending on the country. The app is streaming the Rugby World Cup, just not in Canada, only in Japan (which is hosting the event). As disappointing as that was, there are other sports to watch, such as soccer, Major League Baseball, NCAA basketball, boxing etc., but I feel like the most-watched sport on it in the upcoming months will be American Football.

My roommate seems to be a pretty big fan of the sport and I expect every Monday and Sunday, he will probably flick on the television and start up the app so he can watch his beloved Detroit Lions.

I’m not a big fan of the sport and don’t have any type of commitment to a team in the NFL. I never found it all that interesting, to be honest. There’s just something annoying about all the constant stopping to make a new play. It’s a common complaint, I know, but growing up playing rugby and soccer, I always preferred the type of momentum and split-second decision making those sports offered opposed to American football.

But I’m starting not to mind watching it. It does have its moments of brilliance and no one can deny that the sport has some great athletes. Besides, having it constantly on might make me a fan after all and I’ve always enjoyed the Super Bowl parties I’ve been to, though I do have to admit it’s probably due to indulging the “party” side of the event, and not so much the football part.

I’m going to make an honest go out of it though. I’m going to try to pick a team to follow in the coming days, I’m just not sure which one. The Buffalo Bills probably makes the most sense, since I grew up mostly in the Greater Toronto Area. The Lions also makes sense, seeing as that it’s the team my roommate will be watching the most and I am already a (diehard) fan of the Detroit Red Wings. I used to live in Thunder Bay, Ont., which is across the lake from Minnesota, so the Vikings maybe? Seattle is the closest team to 100 Mile House, so maybe them?

Decisions, decisions.

I can already tell you it won’t be the Philadelphia Falcons (I inherited my Torontonian father’s intense dislike for Philly sports teams), it won’t be the Dallas Cowboys (despite owning a Cowboys-branded football as a kid) and it won’t be any team in southeast or southwest.

