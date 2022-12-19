‘Tis the season to skate, ski in Lac La Hache

Everyone seems to be enjoying the cooler weather and the start of winter sports and activities.

Ice has formed on the lake and folks are out ice fishing already. Please ensure that the ice thickness is correct for whichever activity you will be doing.

The Rolf Zeis Arena has been keeping quite busy these days: Old Timers Hockey, elementary school students on Friday afternoons, public skating and co-ed hockey.

Attendance has been staying pretty steady for the co-ed hockey group – reports say they all have a super great fun time but there is also a soft serious kind side to them.

A special memorial was held for Braiden Beharrell at the end of November. His hockey jersey – from his days playing with the LLH Hornets minor hockey team – was hung in a place of honor at the arena.

The Beharrell family has donated much of their time and funds to the arena throughout the years. Many thanks to the Beharrell family for the generous donation following this special memorial. There is a possibility of a defense-oriented youth hockey school for youth happening in the new year, stay tuned for more news about that.

In the last week/weekend before Christmas, there are a variety of activities people can attend:

The Mt. Timothy Recreational Resort is scheduled to open for the season Dec. 22, subject to getting that last little bit of needed snow.

There will be a Christmas Craft and Bake Sale at the OAPO on Friday, Dec 16 from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come check out the homemade baking, crafts, canning, goodie trays, hot food and more. There will also be some door prizes up for grabs!

It sounds like Sunday, Dec 18 will also be a very busy day! The Lac La Hache Community Church is sponsoring a Christmas dinner at the OAPO at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Dinner will be held after a short service and carol singing.

The Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department is having a Christmas Fun Day at the recreation site from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a bonfire, games, hamburgers, hot dogs and an opportunity to have a picture taken with Santa (for a donation). Bring a mug to enjoy the hot cocoa!

The Lac La Hache Community Club welcomes everyone to come to the free community public skate on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A little bird told me that there may be a special guest in attendance! Public skating will then be closed for the holiday season and will resume on Jan. 8.

The students at the elementary school will be having a Christmas school craft day from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec 21 – everyone is welcome to come and join in on the fun. The winter break will run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8.

The school has been offering a grab-and-go breakfast program that has been very successful and will be offering a Hot lunch program for the students on Wednesdays.

Karla Wade operates her business called Putty Cats N’Pups Pet and House Sitting. For information call 250-830-4958.

I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. If you are out and about, please drive safe and stay warm. Chat more in the New Year!

Sunrise at Kokanee Bay. (Photo by Heather Macdonald).