Time to get FireSmart

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett’s MLA report

We have already suffered a few grass fires so far this year, so it is a good time to remind ourselves that wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

The FireSmart manual published by the provincial government provides useful advice that can help reduce the risk of losing your home to wildfires.

While there is no guarantee against fire damage, you can take steps that can make a world of difference.

Most preventative measures cost very little and can significantly reduce the risk of fire damage.

The FireSmart manual provides all the information you need to know for a well-thought-out fire protection plan.

This includes advice on site preparation to ensure safe buffer zones between your home and the trees.

It involves the removal of all combustible materials within 10 metres of a structure to create a good space free of fuel that gives firefighters the best chance to save your home.

Moving your firewood pile is a pretty good start.

The FireSmart manual also points out that you can do a number of simple and economical things around the house to make it more fire resistant.

Simply removing overhanging branches eliminates the chance of burning embers making their way across your roof.

You can also avoid being the cause of a wildfire by installing spark arresters to chimneys and ensuring that your chimney structure is up to code.

There is also a handy checklist to assess your home and site for the risk of fire.

This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the FireSmart program and share experiences from last year.

Previous story
How did your family traditionally celebrate Easter?

Just Posted

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

Canim Lake band member hosts conference to help himself, other heal

MLA Donna Barnett to speak at New Pathways to Gold Society 10+ Anniversary Celebrations in Lytton

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will be front and centre at the New… Continue reading

100 Mile Wranglers react to Humboldt Broncos bus accident

“It’s hitting the hockey world hard”

Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Risk of ‘holdover’ fires prompts ban

Man with knife arrested without incident

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Most Read