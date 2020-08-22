Time for another lockdown in B.C.

To the editor,

British Columbia’s Premier John Horgan made international headlines with a public plea for help from Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen last week, but the initiative has gone over like a pregnant pole-vaulter, or a lead balloon. It was assumed the actors would influence young people to maintain social distancing and abide by pandemic restrictions regarding large gatherings. Both actors responded, but from news reports, their appearances on social-media were ignored; large parties increased at nightspots and beaches in Vancouver and other B.C. cities over the weekend. Health authorities report that new COVID-19 cases have risen steeply among the 20 to 29 age group, who were identified as the main scofflaws.

Paul Begala, a top advisor to President Bill Clinton said: “Politics is show-business for ugly people,” and I’m always leery when elected officials try to have entertainers’ stardust rub off on them. Ryan Reynolds joked in his response that his mother who lives in Vancouver would “probably be scoping Kits Beach for a 30-year old, doing her Mrs. Robinson thing,” adding he didn’t want his mother, nor anyone else, to get sick or die. Politicians and media had to milk this some more, as B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing is Mrs. Selina Robinson. She appeared on TV to assure everyone that she’s not like THE Mrs. Robinson of “The Graduate” fame. Then came Seth Rogen’s very predictable response: “Just stay home and smoke weed.”

The B.C. government should forget the razzle-dazzle and razzamatazz of Hollywood, and get just as serious as other jurisdictions like Melbourne, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand, where city-wide lockdowns were re-imposed when COVID-19 cases from community spread took a sudden uptick. Maybe they could get young British Columbians’ attention by sending out a medical health alarm, similar to the tsunami warning which can be transmitted to all cell-phones.

We know the pandemic is treated differently by governments around the world, and we must take note of what other countries are doing, both good and bad. The twin-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago had a strict lockdown that coincided with ours here in Canada; their borders were closed and only eight deaths occurred, with the curve being kept very flat. Last week, however, there were three more deaths and several more new cases through community spread and the government re-imposed strict lockdown of beaches, bars, restaurants, clubs, religious gatherings, etc., with immediate effect. There is a saying in Trinidad that sums up the situation perfectly: “Take in front, before in front takes you.”

Bernie Smith

Parksville

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One shot to put the economy back on track

Just Posted

Sheridan Lake residents put ‘government on notice’

Residents reiterate calls for a larger culvert to divert high water

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Boil water advisory in effect for Exeter businesses

Water line break may have resulted in dirt and sediment entering the system

Highway resurfacing in 100 Mile to start next month

Work in 100 Mile will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Missing archives fill historical gap

Archived newspapers dating from 1960-1965 have finally returned to the 100 Mile Free Press.

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read