This Sunday is an excellent time to reflect

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

This Sunday is Father’s Day.

Across much of the world, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. The actual date was picked by the Spokane Ministerial Alliance.

In Europe, Saint Joseph’s Day had been celebrated for centuries; however, what we know as Father’s Day started in Spokane in 1910 after Sonora Smart Dodd approached the alliance because she held her father in great esteem and wanted to honour him. In essence, her father, William Jackson Smart, serves as the inspiration for Father’s Day across much of the world. Smart also served in the American Civil War.

This Sunday is also National Indigenous People’s Day. Between the coinciding of both days, the protests across the world, including in Canada and B.C., and the historical context of Smart being a Civil War veteran, it’s hard not to take some time to reflect on parenting and racism; in fact, it’s an excellent time to reflect.

Looking at the issue of racism as a whole, it can be tough to say what the right solutions are. I doubt anyone has all the answers. However, even just looking at our own choices, actions and past is something relatively simple we can all do fairly easily. It’s not something you have to share with others, but can still make a big difference.

I can confidently say that some of the traditions and media (i.e. movies and books) I grew up with are racist or, at the very least, have racist components.

It’s not something I’m embarrassed about or even feel bad about, nor do I think I should. I was a little kid who didn’t know any better and whether what I was partaking in was racist or not was certainly not something I consciously thought about.

It’s also not something I blame my parents for or hold against them in any way. For one, these traditions and media were widely accepted culturally – meaning they likely didn’t think about it either. For another, when they did realize it, they got rid of it instead of passing it along.

As a father, I can confidently say my kids won’t take part in these traditions and media or, if they do come up, we will have a conversation about it and how to recognize it for themselves. Going to spend time with my children on Father’s Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day with that in mind, seems quite fitting.

– Max Winkelman

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Op-Ed: First phase of Interior Health surgery renewal underway

Just Posted

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

Today in history at the 100 Mile Free Press…

Williams Lake and District 4-H sale to go ahead in August

There will be no youth in attendance

Former Wrangler receives KIJHL bursary

‘Any bit of money helps a lot for next year’

Former 100 Mile resident looks for kidney

Mike Butterfield has polycystic kidney disease

ABC Communications announces LTE upgrades for South Cariboo, B.C.

Upgrades to be complete by Summer 2021

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read