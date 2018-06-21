LETTER: These judgements do not move towards reconciliation

To the editor:

I am incensed over the June 14, opinion letter No need to be welcomed as guests. The expansion of hot air in this community has caused my thoughts to thunder – hypocrite, ignoramus, bigot, small-minded. But, these judgements do not move people towards reconciliation.

Property was expropriated by many ‘hard working people’ through greed and by shafting the Indigenous Peoples. They lost connection to the land that was part of their history, culture and identity when room was made for these ‘settlers’.

The class of 2018, their friends and family feel disrespected? The students had 12 years of schooling – what were they doing? All people need to gain knowledge and understand the past. Take an interest and learn!

Helen Henderson’s family has lived here for over 10,000 years. She deserves an apology from the arrogant people who lack good judgement and have their own unrealistic sense of entitlement.

M. L. Ryan

South Cariboo resident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.