The worst birthday ever

A number of years ago, we moved back to the Cariboo so we’d be closer to family. Ironically, now that we’re having our second child, we have to (temporarily) move away to actually have the baby.

For our two-year-old (or very nearly two-year-old), this means his soon to be brother or sister is already messing up his life. On account of having to go to Kamloops to give birth, his birthday party had to come early.

With his cousin having just had her birthday party, he had an idea of what to expect.

For him, part of his birthday bash was a success, with it being celebrated at his grandparents’ house. He got whipped cream sprayed directly into his mouth, followed by “more cream please,” followed by more sprayed into his mouth, followed by “more cream please,” followed by more, well, you get the point. Referring to it as “cream” has posed a bit of a problem as now, whenever the diaper cream comes out, he wants to eat it.

He also got to blow out candles over and over again. He also unwrapped the same present over and over again because messing with the paper was more fun than what was in the bag apparently.

However, for him, overall, his birthday party was a disaster. His absolute favourite thing in the whole world is loud, heavy equipment (not something he got from his father).

Consequently, Bumps (his grandpa, so dubbed because he can’t pronounce “grumps”) took him for one brief lap around the yard in the skidder. The keyword here is brief, as he considered it far too short and it took multiple adults to negotiate him out after it was parked again. Some tears may have been involved.

He also got a brief ride with Bumps in his side-by-side. Which, while longer, was definitely still considered too short as well and may or may not have also resulted in tears.

Finally, in an especially cruel twist, he had to leave Nanny and Bump’s house not once but twice on account of mommy getting stranded there, resulting in, you guessed it, further tears.

That’s how he concluded what was undoubtedly the worst birthday party anyone has ever had.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proud Advertisers build community

Just Posted

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

The worst birthday ever

A number of years ago, we moved back to the Cariboo so… Continue reading

Lac la Hache-based author writes meditation instructional for kids

The book is recommended for kids under 10

Wranglers partner with Sheree’s Shirt Shack in honour of Humboldt Broncos

‘Really, we just want to raise awareness’

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Small fire burning in south of Quesnel

The 0.2 hectare blaze is on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map as of Friday afternoon

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Most Read