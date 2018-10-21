Growing up, gnomes were a big part of local folklore. They were rumoured to clean your house, have magical properties and much more. In our house, we don’t have a gnome. All we have is a two-foot devil. The two-foot devil is a distinctly evil creature.

Sometimes in the morning, when you step into your boots, you can find yourself suddenly and unpleasantly surprised to be standing in dog food. At night, the two-foot devil might suddenly kick you in the face or scratch you.

The two-foot devil can be good natured at times as well. Most recently he shared a carrot with the dog, trading bites.

READ ALSO: Apple bomb

Like with most paranormal creatures, having a conversation with the two-foot devil isn’t the easiest. Although unlike gnomes, the two-foot devil isn’t hard to catch. The two-foot devil generally makes quite a ruckus and doesn’t mind being caught in whatever Massive Extraordinary Sustained Shambles (or MESS for short) he is creating.

Recent developments have not increased the plight of the two-foot devil on that front. The two-foot devil will answer any question in one of three ways: by saying “yes,” by saying “no” or by having a hissy fit. Even if the two-foot devil doesn’t understand the question, an event that’s not entirely uncommon, the two-foot devil will answer the question with “yes” or “no.”

READ ALSO: Snow day

Often times this means you can ask him something along the lines of “do you want to run a marathon?” and the two-foot devil will promptly follow it up with “yes.” The two-foot devil is also really into music, to the point that he’ll easily sit for extended periods of time listening to music. However, if you ask the two-foot devil if that was a good singer, the answer seems to universally be “no.”

On the part of me and my wife, this has usually led to the follow-up question, “are you a liar?” To which the two-foot devil almost universally responds with “yes,” much to everyone’s amusement. Recently, however, the tables have turned. Now when someone tells the two-foot devil something, whether it be truthful or not, the two-foot devil will often respond with “liar.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.