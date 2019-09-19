The election has barely started and it’s already a farce

The 2019 election has only just kicked off and it’s already managed to turn into a complete farce.

Starting the day the writ dropped, the NDP has withdrawn two candidates, one over domestic violence allegations and one over prior social media comments. A Conservative candidate similarly had to step down following social media comments and the Green Party accepted a resignation as a result of a Facebook post. To complete the picture, the Liberals also ousted a candidate because of online comments although, to be fair, they managed to do that a “whopping” few weeks before the writ dropped.

Furthermore, there was the whole kerfuffle of 14 NDP candidates in New Brunswick defecting to the Green Party, which quickly turned out to be a load of nonsense as 12 confirmed that they were still with the NDP, with only a mother and son formally resigning their NDP membership. The whole situation did little to bolster confidence in either party.

Speaking of doing little to bolster confidence, on the morning the writ was dropped, the country saw further developments in the SNC-Lavalin scandal. We’ve now learned that the RCMP have been investigating the possibility that someone in the Trudeau government obstructed justice in the SNC-Lavalin case. The case was in the news again as a result of Jody Wilson-Raybould being interviewed by the RCMP. Additionally, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who usually seems to enjoy peacocking at every opportunity, dodged the first leadership debate in a move that can really only be seen as just as undemocratic as when it was part of Stephen Harper’s playbook. To top it all off, it appears that Trudeau also wore brown/blackface multiple times.

Meanwhile, looking at the other leaders, Green Party leader Elizabeth May is using the national media to fight one of her own MPs on whether or not he’s a sovereignist, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer seems to have a brief internal discussion on which of his feet he should shoot next every time he opens his mouth and, somehow, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, you know the party known as the party of unions and, correspondingly, blue-collar workers, is the one wearing $2,000 bespoke suits and Rolex watches.

To top all of it off, in what already seems like ages ago, the media decided all of this wasn’t enough and dealt the first real blow to Trudeau itself after the writ dropped when a bus ferrying journalists collided with the Liberal leader’s plane.

Perhaps the only reason we like watching the chaos caused by Donald Trump in the U.S. so much is to ignore the catawampus we’ve got going on at home.

