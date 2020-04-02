Still some things to be positive about

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

We tend to focus on the negative. Most people can remember some sort of insult or slight from many years ago but if you ask them to come up with a compliment they received around that same time, they often can’t. In the midst of a pretty terrible situation that’s largely out of our control, there’s still an opportunity to look at the glass half full.

Some of the stories in the media this week have looked back at the local effects of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919. Compared to that, our cases remain relatively low, even if you assume the current official numbers are lower than the actual number of cases.

Furthermore, after some panic buying early on, it seems like stock levels at grocery stores have been relatively full. While food banks have had some struggles, at least there’s some positive news with the B.C. government announcing $3 million in funding.

Speaking of government, while there might be few who are unambiguously satisfied with their response across the board, even there there’s plenty to be positive about. For one, our politicians have largely left things up to the experts, something that’s not a given with some of the most notable examples being the U.S. and Brazil. Furthermore, there’s been relative unity among political parties with minimal political posturing given how much politicians have been in the news. It’s hard to overstate the importance of both of these. Dissonance on either of these fronts can amplify the consequences.

Additionally, while it’s not necessarily advisable to compare to other countries, there is something to be said for the fact that the health care system isn’t currently overwhelmed or close to overwhelmed despite Canada having had it’s first official case relatively early compared to other countries outside of Asia.

Furthermore, while being stuck at home can be tough, especially with young children (speaking from personal experience), there are also still lots of positives there. Given that we live in the South Cariboo, it’s relatively easy to go outside and stay socially isolated for most people (even with a few trails closing). Furthermore, all kinds of people have stepped up to help make it a little bit easier from celebrities reading books to people putting up hearts in their windows.

None of this is to dismiss health, financial or other hardships but even in the middle of a pandemic, there are still some things to be positive about.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just Posted

South Cariboo small grocery stores respond to COVID-19

‘The community’s response is really good I think. We are appreciating that’

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

BC Wildfire Service attended wildfire near Clinton; local fire department didn’t need assistance

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service changes training of new firefighter recruits due to COVID-19

‘The BC Wildfire Service will continue to hire staff, including firefighters’

CRD Chair Margo Wagner advises Cariboo to avoid self-isolating in recreational properties

This will help avoid potentially overtaxing local healthcare services

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Fake test kits and other COVID online scams play on public anxiety: fraud centre

Vancouver has seen a spike in commercial property crimes, with offices and stores empty because of COVID-19

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Feds amplify stay-home message as cost of financial aid to Canadians mounts

Liberals have unveiled around $200B in direct financial aid and tax deferrals

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends medical aid to U.S.

Comprehensive update with COVID-19 news from around the world

Most Read