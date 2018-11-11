Stanley Cup contenders

A weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

This is the final part of my NHL predictions. The teams in this part are the ones I think can legitimately challenge for the Stanley Cup.

This might sound a little crazy, but I think the Carolina Hurricanes can challenge for the cup this season. They’ve only made the playoffs five times since they moved to Raliegh from Hartford, Con., the last time being the 2008-09 season. So why is this season any different? They had a good off-season, recruiting Michael Ferland and Dougie Hamilton via trade, as well as Calvin de Haan and Petr Mrazek from free agency.

The San Jose Sharks are still warming up. As of Nov. 4, they’re in the Western Conference Wild Card spot, but it’s only a matter of time. After all, they have a good cast on their roster and have only missed the playoffs twice since the 1997-98 season and will be looking to continue that trend. They are also the only team in California not to have a Stanley Cup banner hanging from their rafters. That could change this year.

They are also the only team in California not to have a Stanley Cup banner hanging from their rafters. That could change this year.

The Boston Bruins have been lucky with Bruce Cassidy at the bench after it looked like the end of the Claude Julien’s reign meant an incoming rebuild was coming. Some of that luck may have been retaining most of the team’s coree DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork are finding their footing this season. It also helps that Tuukka Rask has a healthy competition between the pipes with Jaroslav Halak, who has been outperforming Rask so far.

They lost in the third round of the playoffs last year, but the Winnipeg Jets look like they can get there again, or maybe even to the final. Blake Wheeler looks like he will be close to having another stellar season. Kyle Connor is fast becoming one of the most promising left wingers in the game, while Patrik Laine is arguably the best current right winger in the game, though Nikita Kucherov might have a say in that.

Speaking of Kucherov, this could be Tampa Bay Lightning’s year. They have been in the conversation ever since Jon Cooper has stood behind the bench and always will be as long as Steve Stamkos and Victor Hedman are on the team sheet. As of Nov. 4, the Floridian team is in first in their division with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins being their only real contenders for that spot.

Will this be the season the Toronto Maple Leafs end their drought? It could be. They have some of the best young talented core of players in the core right now with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Morgan Reilly, Nazem Kadri, and Kasperi Kapanen. Oh, and they have John Tavares. Really, that should tell you all you need to know.

In Tennessee, the Nashville Predators are looking like they will win the President Trophy for the second year in a row. In addition to that, they have the best odds to win the biggest prize in hockey. Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg are currently on pace for 80-something points. Viktor Arvidsson has also been on fire, even though he has missed some time due to injury. Traditionally, 60-point guys, all three are stepping it up this season. It’s just a matter if they can stay healthy and continue this type of play into the playoffs.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Just Posted

100 Mile House remembers

Residents of 100 Mile House honour the country’s veterans

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

North Coast figure skater to star in Dancing On Ice

Carlotta Edwards learned to skate in Prince Rupert, before becoming a star with millions of viewers

Stanley Cup contenders

A weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Sharing the beauty around us

‘We are very lucky to live here in such an untouched environment’

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Conifex announces a temporary curtailment in operations at Fort St. James mill

Between 180 and 200 people will be affected by the curtailment for at least four weeks

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

Most Read