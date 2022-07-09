South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department busy with training

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) invited members of the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department to a night practice on June 21.

There were two safety presentations: SGLVFD trainer Dave Plenert gave a course on natural gas and propane safety, while firefighter Dave Clearwater presented on electrical safety.

Both presentations were aimed at keeping firefighters safe when they respond to callouts involving natural gas and propane, as well as downed hydro wires.

Both of the presentations were educational and appreciated by the firefighters who were present.

SGLVFD Fire Chief Roger Graham said the fire department is doing more night fire practices this year.

“Last year, we did some because it frees up time on the weekends for the firefighters who have people coming up to visit,” he said, noting when he joined the fire department years ago, all of the practices were on Tuesday nights.

“This year, we expect to be busier with visitors because people will be making up for the last couple of years (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”

First Aid course

SGLVFD Captain and First Aid instructor Steve Baker provided an Occupational Level 1 First Aid course at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse on June 5.

The course started at 8 a.m. and was completed by 4 p.m. Baker said all 14 SGLVFD members attending the course passed, “proving we have a great group of firefighters willing to put their skills, and time on the line daily for their community.”

The training included responding to emergency situations to check a patient’s airway, breathing and circulation; reviewing and practicing CPR, AED (automatic external defibrillator) for heart attacks; and looking after minor wounds and deadly (life-threatening) bleeds.

Some of the newer skills also covered included different techniques to control deadly bleeds, minor wound treatments and more, Baker added.

“Local residents should feel very comfortable about the level of skills our local fire department has,” he said. “The crew works well together as a team.”

The instructor said future training will include the use of a BVM (bag, value, mask) to deliver oxygen to a CPR/AED patient and the use of oxygen for shock, CPR, and a brief training for those interested in recognizing overdoses and how to use Naxolone.

Graham said the course was the usual three-year renewal and now all department firefighters are up-to-date. Another 14 members will do their third-year renewal next year.

Baker thanked local firefighter John Sullivan, Graham, and Assistant Fire Chief Bob Bell for their help in getting the clubhouse set up for the course.

Emergency etiquette

In an emergency, property owners should call 911, which will connect them to Vancouver (this is 911 for the province). They will be asked for city, town, police, fire, ambulance. If they need an ambulance, they will be switched to Kamloops ambulance dispatch. While they are talking on the phone, an ambulance will be dispatched either from Clinton or 100 Mile House which ever is closer at that moment.

“If they are in an emergency situation, the dispatcher will give advice on what to do.”

“One of the biggest thing for the ambulances is finding the correct address. We still have a number of lots with no [address] numbers to find their house or cottage – especially at night when it is dark, snowing, heavy rain, etc.

“If it is possible, have someone meet [the ambulance] at the driveway entrance. We also need a space to turn around our ambulances.”

