South Cariboo residents weigh in on Greyhound’s decision to pull service from Western Canada

Louise Greenwood, 100 Mile House

“Not happy at all. It would be nice if Western provinces could get it together and figure out inter-province transportation.”

Katie Hoolaeff, 100 Mile House

“I think it’s a mistake. There’s going to be so many people that can’t get anywhere.”

Samuel Blondahl, 100 Mile House

“It was very surprising. We’ll see how badly it affects things, though. I heard two companies are already talking about bringing service in. It would be terrible to lose service entirely.”

Steven Davis-Gosling, Williams Lake

“I think it’s a terrible thing. It’s a good service for low income people. I think it’s going to stifle a lot of people from getting around our province.

