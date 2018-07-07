South Cariboo residents reveal where they were during last summer’s wildfires

Where were you during last summer’s wildfires?

Steve Hawgood, Hawkins Lake

“At the cabin in Hawkins Lake. We saw the fire start and the volunteer fire department called to tell us what was happening, so we had already packed up and left when we heard the official evacuation.”

Ted Young, Buffalo Creek

“We stayed at Hathaway Lake until we got evacuated from there and told to go to Kamloops. You could see brake lights ahead of you and headlights behind you for miles and miles.”

Agnes Werth, 103 Mile House

“I was in a meeting and I remember hearing the sirens and thinking, ‘Someone’s life is going to change.’ We went to our daughter’s in Calgary when we got evacuated.”

Shilo Miles, Lac La Hache

“We weren’t actually evacuated but 100 Mile and Williams Lake were, so we went to Cranbrook. I was one of the lucky people, because my home wasn’t in danger, I left by choice and visited with family.”

