Seniors get Christmas Luncheon with all the trimmings

On Dec. 11, Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) provided a delicious Christmas Luncheon, together with all the trimmings, free for all Interlakes’ “elders,” aged 70 and over.

Some 45 guests revelled in the camaraderie and the chance to once again see and chat with old friends, while a further 14 elders opted for take-out.

And they were even blessed to have Santa drop in with a gift for each and every one.

Sincere gratitude goes to the many volunteers who worked so hard to make this a very special and memorable occasion.

Polar Bear Walk

Don’t miss the inaugural Polar Bear Walk, through Mountain Spruce Park, located at Mahood Lake Road and Burgess Road.

On Jan. 1, from noon to 2 p.m., come celebrate the New Year with a scavenger hunt for all ages (adults and kids) and prizes. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available. There will even be a fire to keep you warm and roast marshmallows!

Bring your camera and make memories along the beautiful trail and at the viewing deck. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this fresh and fun way to start 2023.

Fishing Highway Ice-Fishing Derby

The Fishing Highway 24 Tourist Association’s 7th annual Ice-Fishing Derby is on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sheridan Lake Resort, from 7 a.m. to weigh-in before 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are available—cash only—at Lone Butte Sporting Goods, The Country Pedlar, Interlakes RONA, Interlakes Market and Donex/Screamin’ Reel. Children aged six to 16 pay $5; adults $10.

Prizes, including door prizes, will be awarded at 2:15 p.m. and winners must be present.

Greetings

Congratulations to Interlakes students: Ashlee Arthurs, Joelle Kuyek, Floria Meili and Jenny Schroevers for making the PSO honour roll.

Birthday blessings to Jane Mahovlich and Doris Powell.

Happy New Year to you all, and may 2023 treat us all a little better. Peace on earth would be wonderful.

Calendar

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. Jan. 4 and 18 are for members only. Community Quilting is on Jan. 11.

Crib at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) resumes 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.

Yoga at MSCC resumes 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Ladies Night at MSCC will be back at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

Poker at ICC will return at 6:45 p.m., Jan. 14 and 28. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

