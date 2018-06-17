Scholarship Tea Ceremony

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

This week was the scholarship tea. It concludes the end of the celebrations for the graduates, following the graduation ceremony and prom. When you think of graduating, certainly the latter two come to mind much more prominently than the scholarship tea if the latter comes to mind at all.

That’s unfortunate, as it’s actually quite a significant event. The graduation ceremony is as much for parents and family as anything else. To proudly watch their son, daughter or grandchild walk across the stage, knowing that they’ve made it that far and are likely to move out in a mere 10 to 15 years. To back this up, far fewer people seem to attend the graduation ceremonies from university than high school.

Very few, if any of my graduation cohort in high school skipped their ceremony and that makes sense; not only are their ties with parents quite close, the parents are also nearby. When it comes to university, it’s a drastically different story. I know many people who skipped their university graduation ceremonies. Those most career-oriented may already have a job lined up elsewhere in the country and parents or guardians often live further away and the relationship isn’t quite as close.

Prom, on the other hand, is primarily for the students, getting a party after years of hard work or skipping class.

The scholarship tea, a somewhat unique local event, at face value is about awarding student scholarships to bolster their chances of academic success. However, there’s a secondary, and perhaps equally important function. Parents almost universally stand behind their children; this is not the case for community members.

The scholarship tea presents community leaders, from the high school principal to the Cariboo Regional District chair the opportunity to say “we stand behind these students.” For some, they may be distant relationships while for other scholarships, the students may have been volunteering with an organization for years and be well known within the organization.

Having community leaders stand behind you can be a serious boost of confidence. Instead of feeling unsure going into your first university classes you might just feel a little bit more sure of yourself knowing that people other than your parents or guardians (for those who get help) had enough faith in you to give you anywhere between hundreds and thousands of dollars. Perhaps that’s something just as worthwhile, if not more, than a graduation ceremony or prom.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: No need to be welcomed as guests

Just Posted

Rural B.C. Realtors troubled by new real estate rules

Regulations take away choice of the consumer, says MLA

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Scholarship Tea Ceremony

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the Free Press archives

37 Years Ago (1981): A school head lice infestation was being brought… Continue reading

The Senior’s Resource Fair will link seniors and families to services through 50 exhibits

‘I think it’s incredible for a community our size to have a response like this. We’re really pleased.’

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Most Read

  • Scholarship Tea Ceremony

    The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press