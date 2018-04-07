Role models

A weekly sports column by the Free Press

Belfast, the capital city of Northern Ireland just had one of the biggest athlete-related criminal court cases in recent years.

Two Ulster and Ireland rugby players faced maximum life sentences for alleged rape and two of their friends faced indecent exposure and accessory-to-the-crime charges. All four of them were acquitted after a 20-month trial and will be able to resume their daily lives.

The two rugby players will be allowed to play again for Ulster and Ireland if called upon and this has fans of both teams sitting in different camps. Should they be able to play or should they not be allowed?

I am in the latter camp.

Professional athletes are still representing a business and are still employees and should be regarded as such by the public. Not only would it be a public relations disaster if either team retained the services of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding (the two players) I think the stands at games would be a little emptier and TVs on game day might have been tuned to something differently and rightfully so.

Another thing prevalent in the headlines was the group of four’s messages on the social media app, WhatsApp. Most of them in the immediate aftermath of the complainant’s alleged ordeal consisted of bragging, dirty terms and other degrading words towards the woman.

The full transcript and timeline involving all parties with the WhatsApp messages are available to view online.

While the content of the messages between the four men are no crime and they have been acquitted of all charges, it is still telling of their behaviour and attitude.

The “boys will be boys” attitude is probably more prevalent in sport than anywhere else, maybe even more so in professional sports where athletes and the institutions they belong to hold influence and power over their community.

There was one exchange on WhatsApp in the transcript and discussed during the court proceedings between the complainant and one of her friends. The friend begs the complainant to go to the police, in which she responds with “I’m not going up against Ulster Rugby. Yea, because that’ll work.”

Teams have a history of being lenient or dismissive when it comes to its athletes doing morally questionable things in their personal lives but have seemed to have changed their tune and have suspended contracts in recent years. But if the #MeToo movement has taught us anything, it’s that society will not accept the “boys will be boys” attitude in people supposed to be role models.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online data and security

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Role models

A weekly sports column by the Free Press

Online data and security

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Peter Soberlak and other former Swift Current Broncos teammates headed to Saskatchewan

2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

B.C.’s ‘micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

Most Read

  • Role models

    A weekly sports column by the Free Press

  • Online data and security

    The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press