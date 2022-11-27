Register now for Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association Christmas Party

Just a friendly reminder, to our community, that the Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will have a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec 10 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH).

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be coming after dinner. There will be gifts for registered children. Please contact Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082 or Roze Sander at 250-456-6091 to register your children’s name, age and sex of the child, as well as, how many adults will be attending and what food item you will be bringing for the potluck dinner.

The association will supply the ham and turkey for this event. The cut-off for the children’s registration is Saturday, Dec. 3, with no exceptions. Children not registered after this date will not receive a gift. The cut-off for the number of people coming will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the association will set up on Friday morning.

Once again, please call either Gisele or Roze to let them know how many are coming to the party. A non-perishable food item donation to the food bank would be greatly appreciated.

Hall Decorating

The WLGLCA will decorate the community hall for the Christmas party on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. If you have some time, please come and join the fun. For more information, contact Gisele Poliseno at 250-395-9082.

Special wishes

Bubbly birthday wishes to Guy Poliseno for Nov. 25. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Calendar

Watch Lake-North Green Lake VFD meets two to three times a month. The next two practices will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

The WLGLCA next meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m., with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI), which meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

Let me know if you have community events, get-well, birthday, anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

