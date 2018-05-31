Rec Centre Expansion would support the arts too

To the editor:

Recently the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts was asked to host the BC Performing Arts Provincials for 2019.

We had to turn it down. After much research, not enough venues was the only reason. Yes, we thoroughly researched all we needed for venues and worked with the president of the Performing Arts of BC. We had an actual number of venues we needed and square footage.

Performing Arts BC really wanted 100 Mile House to host, with our central location, and worked with us to try to make it happen.

For the smaller disciplines, churches, halls and any available space is usable, and we had lots of those. Just the larger space for the showcase concerts and dance was missing.

We cannot use the schools as it runs through school time. This would have been a huge economic boost for the community and showcase our area to British Columbians. Plus an extremely entertaining event that runs for a whole week for the community in the arts.

This would have consisted of the top performers in their disciplines from all over B.C. in piano, speech arts, instrumental, strings, classical voice, musical theatre, ballet, jazz, tap and many other genres. Our students here in the South Cariboo are very talented and always do very well at representing 100 Mile House at the provincials.

We’ve had quite a few winners at the extremely competitive provincial level. Looking at the bigger picture and the endless opportunities for our kids plus for the community.

The expansion proposal would have solved the issue. We researched the staging for dance that would be needed and it was all doable. We have attended provincials all over the place in B.C. for the performing arts over the years and it is an amazing event that the whole community enjoyed and gets behind. The one thing that we are missing is a recreation centre. In the future, the event is ours to host if we want it. With the rec centre expansion, we could try for 2022!

Shelly Morton

100 Mile Festival of the Arts President