A selection of the books that grace my physical shelves. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A selection of the books that grace my physical shelves. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Reading and literacy can change lives

If there’s one thing that’s defined the course of my life more than anything it’s reading.

If there’s one thing that’s defined the course of my life more than anything it’s reading.

I can scarcely remember a time now when I wasn’t reading some novel, history book, magazine or comic book. Becoming literate, for me, seemed as natural as a bird taking flight or an otter swimming in a river. It’s enriched my life, defined it and led to my current career path of journalism.

Of course, it wasn’t that smooth. I got into reading as heavily as I did as a kid because my dad, keen to reduce screentime and save money, switched our TV from a cable package to rabbit ears when I was around seven. This drove me to hit the books and fall deeply in love with them.

Throughout elementary, I was a voracious reader to the point my after-school care attendants would forget I was in the room and to the point where I got in trouble in Grade 3 for reading during class. As I aged, my capabilities expanded well beyond my theoretical reading level as I read whatever I could find at school and the Lois Hole Library in Edmonton.

READ MORE: A very merry virtual COVID Christmas

Animorphs, Redwall, The Wheel of Time, various Star Wars novels, the Leviathan Trilogy, the Bloody Jack Adventures, Two Against the North, the Edge Chronicles, Bruno and Boots, and hundreds of other novels delighted and inspired me as a kid. Today, while I’ve slowed down slightly due to my job, I still enjoy a good novel from The Blade Itself, the Powder Mage Trilogy, Ciaphas Cain and the Discworld series.

All of this reading inspired me and made me want to write my own books one day and become a celebrated author. While that dream has not gone away, I figured the best way to learn how to write well would be to get a job where I write 24/7. With a little nudge from my dad and a newly discovered talent, I went into journalism and eventually found myself here in 100 Mile House.

For me, promoting literacy, creativity and reading is critical, especially among children and students. I really do believe a good book and a good idea can change your life and if not that, at least enrich it.

It’s through reading that we can expand our minds and perspectives on the world in a way that nothing else can besides travel. We can leave behind our pandemic-wracked world for adventures in a galaxy far, far away or an adventure far closer to home. The realm of literature is a rich one and I hope one day to add my own stories.

With Literacy Week upon us, crack open a good book – be it a smooth noir detective thriller, a colourful children’s tale or a non-fiction breakdown of politics.

You never know how it might change your life.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile Houseliterary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wacky weather and other news at Lac La Hache

Just Posted

A specialized RCMP team is investigating a suspicious trailer, which might have connections to the illicit drug trade, found abandoned outside a Cache Creek motel. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
RCMP investigating suspicious trailer found abandoned in Cache Creek

Hazardous materials believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs were found

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

Grade 5 student Liam Ouellette and Grade 4 student Trigg Jansen read together in Horse Lake Elementary School’s reading room. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Reading, literacy opens doors to learning

Students at Horse Lake Elementary School seek out challenging reads.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile mayor calls on residents to ‘work together’ during pandemic

Mitch Campsall also urges residents to follow the health orders.

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin a community cluster. (Angie Mindus photo)
Interior Health declares Cariboo Chilcotin region a COVID-19 cluster, 215 cases since Jan. 1

Most cases are related to transmission at social events and gatherings in Williams Lake

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic reaches the one-year mark. (B.C. government)
Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

15 more deaths, community cluster declared in Williams Lake

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interprovincial travel restrictions a no-go, Horgan says after reviewing legal options

The B.C. NDP government sought legal advice as concerns of travel continue

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White cancels $7.3M in lift tickets, accommodations due to COVID-19 orders

Since November, the ski resort has been forced to make several changes

Darlene Curylo scratched a $3M ticket, BCLC’s largest ever scratch and win prize. (BCLC)
Kelowna woman in shock after winning BCLC’s largest-ever instant-ticket prize

Darlene Curylo couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the amount of money she’d won from a scratch ticket

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

The top part of the fossil burrow, seen from the side, with feathery lines from the disturbance of the soil – thought to be caused by the worm pulling prey into the burrow. (Paleoenvironntal Sediment Laboratory/National Taiwan University)
PHOTOS: SFU researchers find evidence of ‘giant’ predatory worms on ocean floor

Fossils found the prove the existence of an ancient Taiwanese worm as long as two metres

Most Read