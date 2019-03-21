Re: Donna Barnett’s comments on ALR

Dear Editor:

Donna Barnett has got hold of the wrong end of the stick regarding the changes to the ALR regulations. First, direct appeals to Cabinet were eliminated in 1993, in an amendment that was put in place to give more fair administrative process and remove the ability of other people and agencies to undermine the land Commission. Bill 52 is a comprehensive overhaul of the Agricultural Land Reserve to strengthen the core aim of the ALR, which is to protect the integrity of agricultural land and its ability to provide food for all of us. The reason these measures are necessary now is as a result of the erosion of those protections during the BC Liberal’s time in government. We need to look no further than the destruction of some of the regions most valuable ranch land, 6 Mile Ranch outside of Kamloops, where the ruling of the Land Commission and the objections of the public were disregarded by the BC Libs, and that irreplaceable land was turned into a golf course. Golf courses, by the way, having been removed as an allowable land use by the ALR, by 1992. So do we need bill 52? Yes, we do.

Rita Giesbrecht

Cariboo-Chilcotin

B.C. Green Party

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s manufactured farmland crisis dies on the vine

Just Posted

Bill passes to make Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation statutory holiday

Residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad and CRD Area F director Joan Sorley were in Ottawa for the vote

Carey Price

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers eliminated from KIJHL playoffs

Second year in a row the team has been eliminated by the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Addressing a nursing shortage

A frequent news topic in area newspapers in recent weeks and months… Continue reading

What’s a voter to do?

Letter to the Editor

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers

Two homeless people were discharged from Surrey Memorial and sent to a Chilliwack shelter

B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read